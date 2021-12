Before the gravitational pull of the NFL draft, Thursday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl had the potential to be one of the more high-scoring games in the postseason. Now, with the absences of No. 10 Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker, who flattened Big Ten defenses for more than 1,600 yards, and No. 12 Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to the ACC title with more than 4,300 passing yards, it’s unclear what kind of game the expected crowd of more than 70,000 will see.

