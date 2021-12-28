ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Year in Review 2021: These massive development projects are changing the region

By Melody Simmons
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Several large-scale projects in the city and beyond kicked off this year. © 2021 American City Business...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Year in review: Major movement with east of the Anacostia development

From Skyland to MLK Gateway to Northeast Heights, 2021 saw big momentum for major Ward 7 and 8 projects. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massive Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bizjournals

2021 in Review: $1.6B Penn Pavilion highlights busy year of major health care projects

Three major Philadelphia-area hospital buildings made their debuts in 2021, and several other big projects are moving full speed ahead. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
HEALTH SERVICES
Tampa Bay Business Journal

USF's year in review: The leaders who left and projects that progressed in 2021

Between a new president, on-campus stadium and multimillion-dollar academic buildings, 2021 was a banner year for the university. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
COLLEGES
Baltimore Business Journal

Under construction

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
POLITICS
Warren Times Observer

Riverfront development part of regional initiative

The 13-county PA Wilds region has made it past the first round of a federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge that could bring up to $100 million to the region. And riverfront development in Warren is part of that proposal. “We are thrilled to make it to the final round,”...
WARREN, PA
WKTV

Regional economic development funding to support dozens of Mohawk Valley projects

The Mohawk Valley will get millions in state grant funding to support projects in the next round of the ongoing state Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Among the top awards was $2 million to Mohawk Valley EDGE to fund a tech barn and flex-space site to support supply chain needs at Marcy Nanocenter, which will house Wolfspeed, Danfoss and other electronics firms.
Baltimore Business Journal

Insider's view: Moody Nolan studio director talks inclusion efforts, 'responsive' architecture

Latoya Kamdang is director of Moody Nolan Inc.'s New York studio. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
VISUAL ART
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore

Comments / 0

Community Policy