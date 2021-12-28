Nerf gun assault escalates into further violence in MBTA station

Three boys were arrested.

A group of six to seven teenage boys were pointing Nerf guns at several MBTA passengers in Downtown Crossing station in Boston on Monday evening, as well as “engaging in other harassing and intimidating behavior,” according to transit police.

Then, around 7 p.m., the teens shot the toy projectiles at a 66-year-old man passing through the Orange Line fare gates, he exchanged words with them, and further violence ensued, police said.

“The group of juveniles then physically attacked the 66-year-old, punching him and throwing him against the wall while they continued their vicious assault,” police said in a release.

“The victim sustained injuries about his head requiring EMS to transport him to a local area hospital for emergency treatment,” they added.

The boys reportedly fled on a southbound Red Line train; officers ultimately caught up with them outside of JFK/UMass station, where three of them were arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim over 60, according to police.

“TPD believes this group may have been involved in other unprovoked assaults on the MBTA system earlier,” the release says. “Those matters are still being investigated.”