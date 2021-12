GoFundMe organizer Kristin Randazzo has closed the fundraiser for the surviving members of the King family in Quakertown. Nearly $610,000 was raised in a couple of days after the house fire early on Christmas Day that took the lives of Eric King and two of his sons. King’s wife Kristin and their son Brady were able to escape the flames.

