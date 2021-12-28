ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conveyors Feature New Line of Controllers

ptonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkmann USA, Bristol, Pa. has unveiled a line of advanced controllers that automatically manages operation of the company's pneumatic vacuum conveying systems. Applying proprietary technology, the ET line of conveyor controllers features a sensor-based design that monitors...

www.ptonline.com

9to5Mac

Zoom acquires broadcast tools to enhance virtual and hybrid event coverage

During the pandemic, multiple in-person events had to be canceled and rethought for virtual platforms. Even now there are still many virtual and hybrid events being held, and since this is a trend that is here to stay, the popular video conferencing platform Zoom has acquired broadcast tools to enhance the coverage of these hybrid events.
TECHNOLOGY
ptonline.com

EUROMAP and OPC Foundation Collaborate on Industry 4.0 Compatible Standard

A joint working group of EUROMAP and the OPC Foundation published the draft specification OPC 40079, calling it an industry 4.0-compatible interface intended to succeed the former EUROMAP 67. In a release, EUROMAP said the change to a software-based interface based on OPC UA allows modern injection molding machines running...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Killspencer Tennis Racket Case features a foam padding lining and leather for durability

Invest in a hands-free tennis luxury storage bag with the Killspencer Tennis Racket Case. Featuring full-grain leather and hand-quilted detailing, it makes an ideal accessory for sports and everyday carry. All the while, the quilted leather consists of materials sewn together to create a diamond-shaped pattern that’s stunning to observe. Moreover, this Killspencer case boasts interior padding and waterproof black nylon to protect your gear. So you needn’t worry about your equipment damaging during transportation or storage. Furthermore, the removable 1,400-pound nylon shoulder straps provide an ergonomic design for carrying to the court with ease. Overall, made in the USA and featuring a stunning black finish with the brand’s logo in gold, you’ll be proud to own this bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FireRescue1

New feature alert - hydrant mapping & points of interest

EDispatches is pleased to announce the availability of our brand new Hydrant Mapping & Points. of Interest feature - one of the most popular requests in our entire history!. With the new Hydrant Mapping & Points of Interest feature, all eDispatches users are able to display fire hydrants and other important items on a real-time map that is integrated with all the.
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Hyundai’s 4-Wheel Robot Can Carry Everything From Strollers to Champagne Glasses

Hyundai wants to bring us one step closer to our robot overlord future. The South Korean auto giant has just unveiled a new four-wheeled robot named Mobile Eccentric Droid, or MobED for short. The small mobility platform will make its debut at the 2022 CES show in Las Vegas next month as part of a showcase of robotic technologies currently in development. The MobED may look just like a board attached to four wheels, but it’s much more than that. Each of its 12-inch pneumatic tires is equipped with a trio of motors and can be controlled independently, according to a press...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

A Hacker’s Journey In Developing A New VR Controller

[Rob Cole] had an ambitious side project: to build an improved version of the Valve Index VR controllers. His effort, named Project Caliper, aims for optimal ergonomics and modularity for the handheld devices. [Rob] originally had plans to develop it as a consumer product by forming a small startup company, but after taking a hard look at the realities of manufacturing delays, semiconductor shortages, and the high costs of developing hardware, decided that the idea just didn’t seem justified at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Integrated Media Technology Shares Soar On Launching NFT Trading Platform

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) agreed to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business. The business focuses on the digital asset market platform, mainly NFT (Non-Fungible Token) trading market. IMTE will pay a deferred payment based on future earnings of Ace...
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

Will Smart Glasses Soon Replace Smartphones?

Smart glasses nowadays can do everything that smartphones can but are also hands-free. They effectively blend our field of view with the virtual world through a combination of displays, sensors, software, and internet connectivity. They also boast a camera, speaker, and microphone. Unlike smartphones, they can even be controlled by...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Walmart Scores Big On Click And Collect System

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report reportedly drove 25.4% of all click-and-collect orders in 2021, the largest market share of any U.S. retailer, according to a news report, for an estimated $20.4 billion in sales. Put another way, one in every four dollars that Americans spent on online purchases...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
hackernoon.com

Building BMS for a Stationary Home Energy Storage Solution

Battery management systems (BMSs) can supervise batteries operating in a diversity of devices and applications. Here, you’ll learn what components to use and how to connect them to build a solid BMS architecture. This post covers different types of BMS arrangements and configurations and goes into detail about the custom hardware design of the BMS intended for a stationary home energy storage solution.
TECHNOLOGY

