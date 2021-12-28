Conveyors Feature New Line of Controllers

Invest in a hands-free tennis luxury storage bag with the Killspencer Tennis Racket Case. Featuring full-grain leather and hand-quilted detailing, it makes an ideal accessory for sports and everyday carry. All the while, the quilted leather consists of materials sewn together to create a diamond-shaped pattern that’s stunning to observe. Moreover, this Killspencer case boasts interior padding and waterproof black nylon to protect your gear. So you needn’t worry about your equipment damaging during transportation or storage. Furthermore, the removable 1,400-pound nylon shoulder straps provide an ergonomic design for carrying to the court with ease. Overall, made in the USA and featuring a stunning black finish with the brand’s logo in gold, you’ll be proud to own this bag.
