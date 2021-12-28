ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss Alumni Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent Booked for Same Festival

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
 1 day ago
Two former Kiss guitarists are scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Creatures Fest, set for Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29, 2022. Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent will be joined by Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff, Vixen, John Corabi, Return of the Comet, and Pretty Boy Floyd. Additional details will be available in...

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation 2021 In Review

KISS vocalist, rhythm guitarist and cofounder Paul Stanley had a top 21 story from July 2021 after he tweeted an apology for a comment that he made about acclaimed record producer Bob Ezrin in the recently aired A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory". Ezrin produced two of the band's most beloved studio...
KISS' Paul Stanley Has COVID-19 for the Second Time

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed that he has COVID-19 for the second time. Taking to Instagram, the legendary rocker shared the news alongside a smiling selfie. "My Omicron face! Yup. My entire family has it. I'm tired and have sniffles," he wrote. "Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I'm so glad I'm vaccinated."
KISS’ Paul Stanley has contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has tested positive for COVID-19 – as have the rest of his family – marking his second bout with the virus in less than six months. Stanley first noted that he’d come down with the Coronavirus back in August. He sparked controversy at the time, as he was spotted in public without a face mask just days after he tested positive.
July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
The 16 Best Debut Rock + Metal Albums of 2021

The last 12 months have been great for the debut effort in rock and metal music. In fact, there's been a veritable army of significant first albums issued this year. After all, they say you never get a second chance to make a good first impression. And throughout 2021, plenty of burgeoning bands have seemingly taken that notion to heart, releasing initial full-length collections full of entertaining, engaging rock and metal. (Who's claiming rock is dead now, Gene Simmons?)
