Universal Reportedly Aiming to Reopen Poseidon’s Fury in February 2022 at Islands of Adventure

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the characters now greeting guests outside of Poseidon’s Fury in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the attraction may reopen in February...

disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
Inside the Magic

Big Snowfall Hits Disney Park Leaving Guests Stunned

If you are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you are likely not going to see much snow hit the ground, unless it is combined with soap. But, there are other Disney Parks around the world that do have snow hit, and as long as there is not a snowstorm involved, it is quite stunning.
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2022

Disney World sometimes closes rides, attractions, and restaurants for changes and scheduled maintenance. We keep track of the refurbishments schedule and let you know every week what’s going to be closed in the parks and hotels. But now that a new year isn’t too far away (first of all, how did that happen so fast??) we’re taking a look at everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World in 2022. Some of these closures are on the calendar already, and others have just been announced as happening sometime in the year. It’s a LONG list, so buckle up!
Laredo Morning Times

The greatest Disneyland land that was canceled: Indiana Jones and the Lost Expedition

Imagine this: You’ve been informed that the great archeologist Indiana Jones is missing. Your task is to find him. You climb aboard a minecart, which takes you on a rollicking journey around temple ruins and lava pits. If you look up at the right moment, you might see the Disneyland railroad passing by or a Jungle Cruise boat motoring along.
Popculture

Disney Implementing Controversial Change to Disneyland This Week

Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Pass. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
allkpop.com

A Pink to reportedly make full group comeback in February

A Pink confirmed a surprise comeback in February of 2022!. According to official reports on December 22 KST, A Pink are gearing up for the group's comeback early next year following their latest digital single 'Thank You' released on their 10th year anniversary as a group. A Pink members are reportedly filming their music video today.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: $5 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Regarding Magic Key Passes and Park Reservations

Earlier this year, Disneyland discontinued its regular Annual Pass program and later introduced its new annual pass program — Magic Key. The different types of Magic Key passes come with their own perks and benefits regarding things like blockout dates, etc. But Magic Key holders must also abide by Disneyland’s current theme park reservation requirement. At the moment, all guests planning to visit the parks, including Magic Key holders, must have a park reservation for the park/day they want to visit. Sometimes park reservations can fill up for select guests. Now, a Magic Key holder has filed a lawsuit against Disney Parks and Resorts regarding Magic Key passes and park reservations.
piratesandprincesses.net

Port of Entry Character Interactions at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando frequently displays creativity using their relatively small amount of territory. Amazingly, Universal Orlando offers two world class theme parks within a relatively small area. So, one of the many ways guests enjoy their day at Universal Orlando entails high quality character interaction. These range from mini shows like King Julien, traditional queues for the Grinch, and random pop-up characters. One example of random pop-up character interaction happens in Port of Entry area of Islands of Adventure.
WDW News Today

PHOTO, VIDEO: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Return of ‘Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the return of “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” has been updated slightly during its 18-month closure. Among the changes is a special moment introducing the stunt performers at the top of the show.
kennythepirate.com

Which areas would you overhaul in each Disney World Park?

Refurbishment may be a dreaded word for Disney Guests, but sometimes it is needed. See which areas we think need a big overhaul in each of the Walt Disney World Parks and let us know if you agree. But Walt Disney World is Magical. I (Donna) will admit that I...
Inside the Magic

Disney Park No Longer Letting Guests Build Lightsabers

Disney Parks are where magic happens and dreams come true. With a variety of experiences to enjoy — from Disney character “sightings” to animal trails and even lifelike safaris — Disney Guests have the world at their fingertips when visiting Parks across the world. However, as...
islands.com

Finally Reopened, Fiji’s VOMO Island Puts an Emphasis on Unlimited

Fiji has officially reopened its borders to international travelers and many are looking to make up for the lack of travel over the past two years. Passengers who are fully vaccinated and can provide a negative PCR test before departure can enjoy the lush, tropical beauty that Fiji has to offer once again.
