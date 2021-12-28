Wild's Calen Addison: Joining big club

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League club has recalled defenseman Calen Addison from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad. Addison, 21, has recorded nine points (2-7=9), 29 penalty minutes (PIM) and 40 shots on...
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have placed rookie forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. In addition, forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. This is a tough loss for the Red Wings as...
The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
The NHL may be paused for the next few days, but Boston Bruins fans still can get their fix of hockey. Fabian Lysell, who the Bruins drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will represent Sweden in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Lysell is the only Bruins representative.
The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.
BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
If you happened to watch last night’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets, you had the opportunity to see a great game that ended with the Red Wings winning 3-2 in overtime to move to 2-2 on the young season. But if you were watching...
Comments / 0