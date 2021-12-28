Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The most likely time for locally heavy rainfall is for tonight into early Thursday with the most likely area somewhere from the coast to the mountains for Orange and southwestern San Bernardino Counties westward. There is the potential for a portion of this area or areas nearby to receive several hours of locally heavy rainfall for tonight into early Thursday. In the mountains, snow melt could add to the runoff below 5500 to 6000 feet. Rainfall for Orange, southwestern San Bernardino Counties is expected to range from around 2 inches at the coast to 5 to 7 inches in the mountains with locally greater amounts. This will transition to 1 to 1.5 inch at the coast to 1.5 to 2 inches in the mountains for the southern half of San Diego County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO