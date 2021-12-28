ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 10:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-30 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 1100 PM CST At 1022 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus AFB, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Northern Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Will; Grundy; Kendall; La Salle; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON Steady snow continues to taper, and temperatures continue to rise. Accordingly, the threat for additional accumulation of snow is low. Untreated roadways remain slick, so take it slow if on the roads.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Southern Oregon coast including Coos Bay, Bandon, and Gold Beach. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing clouds early Thursday morning is maintaining some uncertainty in low temperatures tonight into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender POCKETS OF DENSE SEA FOG MAY PARTIALLY MOVE ONSHORE THIS AFTERNOON Areas of sea fog, with visibility dropping to 1 to 3 miles at times, will occasionally move onshore during this afternoon. Pockets of dense sea fog may further reduce visibility to less than 1/2 mile at times. Local beaches affected will extend from Holden Beach eastward to Bald Head Island and then northward to Kure beach. The sea fog could reach as far north as Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach during the mid to late afternoon. When encountering any fog, motorists should slow down and use their low beam headlights. In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The most likely time for locally heavy rainfall is for tonight into early Thursday with the most likely area somewhere from the coast to the mountains for Orange and southwestern San Bernardino Counties westward. There is the potential for a portion of this area or areas nearby to receive several hours of locally heavy rainfall for tonight into early Thursday. In the mountains, snow melt could add to the runoff below 5500 to 6000 feet. Rainfall for Orange, southwestern San Bernardino Counties is expected to range from around 2 inches at the coast to 5 to 7 inches in the mountains with locally greater amounts. This will transition to 1 to 1.5 inch at the coast to 1.5 to 2 inches in the mountains for the southern half of San Diego County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

