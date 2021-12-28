Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender POCKETS OF DENSE SEA FOG MAY PARTIALLY MOVE ONSHORE THIS AFTERNOON Areas of sea fog, with visibility dropping to 1 to 3 miles at times, will occasionally move onshore during this afternoon. Pockets of dense sea fog may further reduce visibility to less than 1/2 mile at times. Local beaches affected will extend from Holden Beach eastward to Bald Head Island and then northward to Kure beach. The sea fog could reach as far north as Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach during the mid to late afternoon. When encountering any fog, motorists should slow down and use their low beam headlights. In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO