Gambling

2021 in Review: Sports betting sets records as industry growth spawns new venues

By Laura Smythe
Philadelphia Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Greater Philadelphia's burgeoning sports betting industry...

lineups.com

New Jersey Breaks Record with $115 Million in Sports Betting Revenue

New Jersey has emerged as the sports betting capital of the world, recently surpassing Nevada as the state with the largest all-time handle in a month. In November, New Jersey reported $1.26 billion in sports betting handle, which fell just short of the country’s single-month record-high of $1.3 billion set in October. However, November was arguably a month of further growth when you consider October had five full weekends (more football wagering) while November had just four. With already over $9.7 billion in wagers in 2021, New Jersey is expected to finish as the first state to handle over $10 billion in sports bets in a single calendar year.
GAMBLING
Philadelphia Business Journal

Pennsylvania casinos and sports books break revenue records in November

Pennsylvania casinos reported record-breaking overall gaming revenue in November, surpassing the previous monthly high by about 1.5%. Total gaming and fantasy contest revenue generated in the commonwealth last month reached almost $432.5 million, which is a 52% year-over-year increase from November 2020, according to data from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The previous monthly record for overall gaming revenue was set in October at more than $425.9 million.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rejournals.com

Industrial riding record-setting wave as 2022 arrives

How strong has the U.S. industrial market been in 2021? Strong enough to set an all-time record for sales volume during the first 11 months of the year. According to the latest research from CommercialEdge, industrial transactions in the United States totaled $61.6 billion in the country’s biggest markets through the first 11 months of 2021. That’s an all-time high.
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

The 'Explosive' Growth Expected for Sports Betting Ads in America

There is a Yiddish proverb: “Better an ounce of luck than a pound of gold.” Well, the American advertising sector may expect both in the years to come as the sports betting sector is expected to grow at speed. With fascination and fandom at an all-time high across properties such as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, this has been a largely untapped market that is just beginning to wake up.
GAMBLING
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia's startup scene is booming. VC leaders lay out what's pushing it forward and what could slow the growth.

Greater Philadelphia’s venture capital landscape is in stark contrast from what it was a decade ago, buoyed by successful serial founders and enormous funding rounds, but ongoing problems facing the region could hold back hinder growth, VC leaders say. The venture scene in Philadelphia is “night and day” compared to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
leedaily.com

New York to Legalize Online Sports Betting for the First Time in January 2022

It was a November to remember for the gambling sector, with confirmation that New York had awarded its first online sports betting licences. While wagering has been legal in the state at designated sportsbook properties, until now, placing bets online has been prohibited. However, law changes – enabled by the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Caesars Sportsbook promo codes, sports betting promotions: New customers get up to a $1,001 bet match

Caesars Sportsbook is offering sports bettors the opportunity to get their first bet matched up to $1,001, win or lose. That's right, if you are a new customer who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMERF and get a bet match up to $1,001 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires January 31, 2022).
GAMBLING
Philadelphia Business Journal

Why a fast-growing Chicago fintech firm chose Wilmington for HQ, hundreds of new jobs

The company plans to add nearly 400 new jobs over the next few years. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Saint-Gobain North America CEO calls $2.3B acquisition 'a great opportunity for Philadelphia'

Saint-Gobain is expanding aggressively in North America, and its headquarters in Malvern could see significant growth as a result. The French construction materials giant announced the $2.3 billion acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), a chemical and materials maker, on Monday. Saint-Gobain North America CEO Mark Rayfield called the deal "a great opportunity for Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

