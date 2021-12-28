ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Dollar General eyeing North Little Rock to build $140M distribution center, bring 300+ jobs to area

By Alexis Nalley
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VC3UZ_0dXfa5bg00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock City Council met Monday night to discuss a proposal that would bring a $140 million Dollar General warehouse distribution center to the city.

According to the city council, this is one of three projects that could be coming to the area.

The Dollar General warehouse distribution has been in the works for almost a year and is almost ready to be fully announced by the company, officials said.

Westrock Coffee Announces facility in Conway set to be the largest in the country

With construction costs continuing to rise, officials said the city is considering offering a tax abatement for the company, if they do invest in the community. Taxes would be based on the company’s actual investment, which is currently proposed at $140 million.

The company has reportedly stated this could provide job opportunities for 300 to 600 people, with officials saying it would most likely be more than that as companies are notoriously cautious when announcing these numbers.

A public hearing to discuss the proposal is scheduled for January 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

