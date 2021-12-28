Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 Aldershot Town

Manchester City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 10th consecutive win against Brentford tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have not dropped points in the title race since they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in October. Their nine wins since has opened up a gap over Liverpool and Chelsea heading into the New Year - with both those teams facing off on 2 January. Brentford, meanwhile, were defeated 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day and will be looking to build on their impressive first half to the season, although Thomas Frank’s side...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO