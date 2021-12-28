ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 Aldershot Town

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelo Balanta's third goal in four matches sealed Dagenham & Redbridge's 1-0 National League win over Aldershot....

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to a dozen with Hartlepool’s home game against Tranmere the latest to be called off.Eighteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.❌ Our scheduled game against Hartlepool United has been postponed.We have informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the squad. #TRFC #SWA— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) December 28, 2021Sky Bet Championship fixtures at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AFC Wimbledon chief Joe Palmer wants clubs ‘held to account’ over postponements

AFC Wimbledon have called for clubs to be “held to account” over postponing matches for coronavirus-related reasons.The Dons’ demand came after their League One games against Charlton and Portsmouth were postponed because of opposition Covid-19 cases.Matches at Burton, HarrogateSalford and Scunthorpe were called off on Monday, taking the number of postponements in the English Football League (EFL)’s midweek programme to 12.In a strongly worded letter to the EFL, AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer wrote: “We are writing to openly express our disappointment over the recent spate of matches that member clubs have been unable to fulfil.“We also want to...
SOCCER
BBC

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Leicester have won consecutive league matches against Liverpool for the first time since April 1999, while Brendan Rodgers is the first manager to previously take charge of Liverpool in the Premier League to go on to secure consecutive wins against them in the competition (also won in Feb 2021). The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Derby 1-0 West Brom - Report

Albion's automatic promotion hopes were dealt a blow after they were beaten at rock-bottom Derby. The Baggies travelled to Pride Park having only managed to take one point off fellow strugglers Barnsley in their previous outing. And they went on to fall to defeat against Wayne Rooney's side after some...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Borthwick confident Leicester will be galvanised by salary cap probe

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick insists his Gallagher Premiership leaders will be galvanised by the investigation into a potential salary cap breach at Welford Road.The club are cooperating with Premiership Rugby as it examines historic image rights payments made to players through a company called Worldwide Image Management, which was shut down in February.Andrew Rogers, the league’s salary cap director, will look to clarify whether the payments constituted an increase in individual salaries and therefore broke regulations.The development comes as Leicester sit eight points clear at the summit of the Premiership after winning all 10 matches, while a place in...
RUGBY
The Independent

Crystal Palace sweep past Norwich for comfortable victory

First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace secure a 3-0 win over Norwich City despite the continued absence of boss Patrick Vieira.Eagles manager Vieira tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was one of several missing for the hosts, including Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha but they were still too strong for the Canaries.It was another painful defeat for the visitors, a fifth in a row, and means Dean Smith’s side end the year at the bottom of the Premier League with the signs suggesting that is where they will remain.Both teams named two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tabai Matson heaps praise on Will Edwards after Harlequins topple Northampton

Harlequins boss Tabai Matson acclaimed Will Edwards for proving an accomplished deputy for Marcus Smith in a 41-27 Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton at Twickenham.Smith was ruled out of ‘Big Game 13′ after it was revealed on Boxing Day that he tested for Covid, but the England fly-half will be available for Sunday’s trip to Gloucester.In his absence, Edwards made his second Premiership start of the season and the 26-year-old shone in front of a 72,785 crowd by setting up two of the champions’ six tries.“Will was exceptional,” Matson said. “We didn’t have fly-half cover and people don’t realise how...
RUGBY
The Independent

Brentford vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 10th consecutive win against Brentford tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side have not dropped points in the title race since they were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in October. Their nine wins since has opened up a gap over Liverpool and Chelsea heading into the New Year - with both those teams facing off on 2 January. Brentford, meanwhile, were defeated 2-0 by Brighton on Boxing Day and will be looking to build on their impressive first half to the season, although Thomas Frank’s side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: Rodgers hails 'heroic' performance

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has described his side's "heroic" 1-0 victory over Liverpool as their best win of the season, just two days after the Foxes lost 6-3 to Manchester City. MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-0 Liverpool. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day on Tuesday 28...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham return to winning ways with dominant win at depleted Watford

West Ham United returned to winning ways after coming from behind to secure a dominant 4-1 victory over a depleted Watford at Vicarage Road.David Moyes’ side clinched their first league away victory since 31 October and ended a five-match winless run in all competitions.Despite having only one full training session in two weeks, Claudio Ranieri’s men started on the front foot, with Emmanuel Dennis giving the home side the lead in only the fourth minute.However, West Ham’s match fitness and sharpness was evident as they grew into the game, hitting an equaliser in the 27th minute through Tomas Soucek.Two minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare

Raheem Sterling feels Manchester City need to learn to be more ruthless after holding off an unlikely Leicester comeback in a high-scoring Boxing Day thriller.The Premier League leaders were made to sweat before eventually prevailing 6-3 in an enthralling encounter which manager Pep Guardiola described as a “rollercoaster”.City had raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes only to be pegged back to 4-3 before late goals from Aymeric Laporte and Sterling – his second of the game – finally secured the points.After wins over struggling Leeds and Newcastle by an aggregate score of 11-0 in the previous two games,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow live coverage after Southampton hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side survived a second-half onslaught from Antonio Conte’s men to earn a share of the points at St Mary’s. James Ward-Prowse had earlier given them the lead in the first-half only for Mohammed Salisu to give a penalty away at the other end and be shown a red card. Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot to equalise. The England skipper thought he’d given Spurs the lead after the break but saw his goal chalked off for offside by VAR. Here’s how it played out:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani rescues draw for Manchester United against valiant Newcastle

Both of these clubs hope to embark on bright, prosperous new eras. Both cannot yet be certain that they have escaped a far too familiar malaise. Newcastle United and Manchester United’s stories have defined this Premier League season so far, yet they reach something approaching its halfway mark – give or take a few postponements – by sharing a point that satisfies neither.Newcastle, at least, can take a faint sense of optimism by ending a testing set of fixtures with this unexpected draw. Before Christmas, when outclassed as they hosted visitors from the other side of Manchester, it was tempting...
PREMIER LEAGUE

