COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe storms are possible Wednesday before another round of storms this weekend. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms are expected to develop into north/northeast Mississippi toward midday and the afternoon/evening hours. Favorable shear and instability will promote a threat for all modes of severe weather (hail, wind, tornado) in the strongest storms. Since storm mode will be scattered, not everyone will see adverse weather, and the threat window will be larger than usual. Make sure to stay weather aware from around lunchtime through midnight, and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO