Atascadero, CA

Rockslide on Highway 41 Causes Multiple Vehicle Crash

 22 hours ago

According to officials, three cars were involved in the crash

ATASCADERO — On Dec. 27, A rockslide on Highway 41, outside of Atascadero, caused a multiple car vehicle crash on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

The collision occurred around a curve, and officials say additional cars became involved as they drove around the bend. Three vehicles were involved, with minor injuries reported.

Caltrans crews worked to clear the scene, and the highway was reopened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

