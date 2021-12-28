Playing through the long lost ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ game

"Ellen Pompeo has managed to find a new way to keep herself on Grey’s Anatomy without actually being on Grey’s Anatomy," says Genevieve Burgess. "In fact, Grey’s Anatomy itself seems like three different shows this season: The (Sexy) Adventures of Meredith in Minnesota, Grey’s Anatomy traditional, and the other half of Station 19 episodes. First of all, my continuing admiration for Ellen Pompeo who has decided she wants to keep making Grey’s Anatomy money without actually BEING on Grey’s Anatomy. Last season that meant the character of Meredith Grey in Grey Sloane Memorial was mostly played by a doll, and Ellen Pompeo got to hang out on a beach staring contentedly into the distance. This season it means hanging out in 'Minnesota,' which is just a very different hospital set that features Peter Gallagher and Scott Speedman. Her sister-in-law, Amelia, came with her and she pops in over at Seattle/Grey Sloane Memorial occasionally, so it’s not ENTIRELY a different show yet but it is effectively completely removed from the usual Grey’s setting and storylines. Maybe she’ll cure Parkinson’s disease! Even though she’s a general surgeon, not a neurosurgeon and it seems like Amelia and Dr. Kai Bartley are doing all the actual work when Dr. Bartley is not clearly trying to get into Amelia’s pants! Everything’s comin’ up Meredith! I guess this is how they keep Ellen from berating the directors. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy prime seems increasingly undecipherable to anyone who is not watching Station 19."

