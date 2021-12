FOXBORO — Damien Harris picked up where he left off. This time, though, it wasn’t enough. Harris, three weeks after he led the Patriots to a big win in Buffalo in which he suffered a late hamstring injury, returned and didn’t seem to miss a beat in Sunday’s rematch. The running back’s three rushing touchdowns kept the Pats afloat before they ultimately lost their grasp on the AFC East with a 33-21 loss to the Bills. But Harris looked strong and healthy, and that’s good news for the Pats, who need him over the final two weeks of the regular season.

