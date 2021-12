In the latest episode of “The Wheel of Fortune” ‘What are you doing?’ Charlene Roubush gave the correct answer to the question: “I choose the right word.” But as she paused before pronouncing the word “word”, presenter Pat Sajak decided that the answer was not according to the rules. “It’s hard because you said all the words correctly, but you know, it has to be said almost constantly. Sorry, you did well, but we can not reward you.” A sacrifice for Rubush, because the biggest prize was the Audi Q3, worth around யூ 50,000.

