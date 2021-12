If you're car shopping, you probably realize how expensive new cars are these days. It's a pretty recent development as prices rise due to high demand and way too little supply. It could take awhile before prices start to come back down amid supply chain problems. That's OK, though because the tips we have for you work for any new car market. Even if you can finance a big-dollar car, read on to make sure you make a good choice when pulling the trigger on a new vehicle.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO