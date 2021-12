Earlier this year, a South Korean original series on Netflix took the world by storm. Squid Game is not just one of the biggest international hits of the last few years; it’s also the most popular original show in the history of Netflix. In its first 28 days on the streaming service, Netflix subscribers spent over 1.6 billion hours watching Squid Game. As such, it’s no surprise that audiences are already on the hunt for the next big foreign-language phenomenon on Netflix. Well, it might have already arrived in the form of another South Korean series called The Silent Sea.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO