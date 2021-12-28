Staten Island man dies in Wayne crash after striking utility pole

A Staten Island man died in a single-car crash in Wayne on Monday night, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jorge Jaimez Romero, 28, was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan when he veered off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of Valley and Ratzer roads, the Prosecutor's Office said. The minivan then spun and hit another utility pole, authorities said.

Police responded at 8:11 p.m. Jaimez Romero was pronounced dead at the scene 15 minutes later.

Further cause of his death is unknown, the Prosecutor's Office said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Liam Quinn is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com.

