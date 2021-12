With The Expanse Season 6 now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with Wes Chatham and Nadine Nicole about making the final season of the critically acclaimed series. During the interview, Chatham and Nicole talked about how the final season is a war movie and the climax of the series, what it was like reading the last script for the first time, why they love the writing, some of the people that deserve extra credit for helping top make The Expanse such a great series, their favorite storyline that wasn’t their own, what they “borrowed” from set, and more.

