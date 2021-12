Street photography is most of the time done during the daytime by most photographers because most of them shy away from low light or are quite hesitant and think that the opportunities for street photography at night are very low. Night street photography can be a bit challenging, but if you know how to use your camera well and understand the basics of how light works, you should be able to capture brilliant street photographs at night. In this article, we will discuss some techniques and ideas on how to photograph the streets at night.

