Obituaries

OBITUARY: Albert “Little John” Roy Johnson

dequeenbee.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbert “Little John” Roy Johnson, age 70, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Texarkanna, Texas. He was born March 13, 1951, in Odessa, Texas to the late Carl Albert and Gladys Virginia Robertson Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a farmer and truck driver by profession and enjoyed...

www.dequeenbee.com

Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
brownwoodnews.com

Cathrine Ann Smith

Cathrine Ann Smith, age 66 of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Cathy was born to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith in Corpus Christi on November 28, 1955....
BROWNWOOD, TX
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
kmmo.com

ROBERT THOMAS

Robert Allen Thomas, 81, of Marshall, died Wednesday, December 15, at Golden Oaks Assisted Living in rural Marshall. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Marshall Sheltered Workshop in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
jacksoncountytimes.net

Anthony Cole

Anthony Cole, 32, of Lovedale died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
wamwamfm.com

Jerry Allen Hinkle

Jerry Allen Hinkle, 84 of Vincennes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on December 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with sarcoma. Jerry is the son of John Sr and Lela (Todd) Hinkle. He married Donna Koenig on February 25, 1961, and together they raised 5 children. He was a graduate of Decker High School and Purdue University. Following a short teaching stint in Crawfordsville, Jerry came home to the suburbs of Iona to work the Hinkle family farm.
TribTown.com

Jaycob David Hampton

Jaycob David Hampton 22, of Seymour, IN passed away on December 17, 2021, at Scott County Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, IN. He was born in 1999 to Jason Hampton and the late Sara Cooper. Jaycob was a proud father and loved his daughter. On the weekends Jaycob enjoyed spending time...
SEYMOUR, IN
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Emmett Roel Dewayne Ganske

Tessa and Justin Ganske, of Cherokee County, have announced the birth of their first child, Emmett Roel Dewayne Ganske. He was born at 9:01 a.m. Dec. 2, at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco. He weighed six pounds and 2.1 ounces and was 20 inches long. Emmett’s...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
gasconadecountyrepublican.com

John Peterman

John Richard Peterman, 81, Owensville, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Frene Valley Stonebridge of Owensville. He was born Dec. 28, 1939, to John D. and Christina Peterman in DuQuoin, Ill. He was united in marriage to Roberta “Mae” Winebarger July 31, 1965, in Womack. John served...
OWENSVILLE, MO
voiceofmuscatine.com

William Bekker

William Bekker, 85, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Genesis East. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Nichols. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
farmerpublishing.com

Betty Chamberlain 1928-2021

Betty Ramona (Smith) Chamberlain, matriarch of a large and growing brood, passed away with her children by her side on December 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter. Betty was born in Atchison County, Missouri, on May 11, 1928, the eldest of five daughters of Walter and Goldie (Beam) Smith.
ROCK PORT, MO

