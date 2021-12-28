The Beach Boys’ New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun postponed

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beach Boys’ New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed, the venue announced Tuesday.

Mohegan Sun said the event was postponed “due to an abundance of caution” and will be rescheduled.

Tickets would be honored on the rescheduled date, the venue said.

No additional information was provided.

