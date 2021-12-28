ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beach Boys’ New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun postponed

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cf1H1_0dXfX5ZD00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beach Boys’ New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed, the venue announced Tuesday.

Mohegan Sun said the event was postponed “due to an abundance of caution” and will be rescheduled.

Tickets would be honored on the rescheduled date, the venue said.

No additional information was provided.

