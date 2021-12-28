Ole Miss men's game vs. Florida postponed

OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team’s game against Florida scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at SJB Pavilion has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Gators’ program, Ole Miss announced on Tuesday.

The game was set to be the SEC opener for both squads, and a make-up date for the game will be announced at a later time.

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

Rebels (8-4) were looking to bounce back from a tough 75-73 defeat against Samford last week. Their next scheduled game is at Tennessee on Jan. 5 – making it more than two weeks since having last played a game.

The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against Arkansas scheduled for Thursday was postponed on Monday due to COVID cases in the Rebels’ program.