Florida State

Ole Miss men's game vs. Florida postponed

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 1 day ago

OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team’s game against Florida scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at SJB Pavilion has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Gators’ program, Ole Miss announced on Tuesday.

The game was set to be the SEC opener for both squads, and a make-up date for the game will be announced at a later time.

Rebels (8-4) were looking to bounce back from a tough 75-73 defeat against Samford last week. Their next scheduled game is at Tennessee on Jan. 5 – making it more than two weeks since having last played a game.

The Ole Miss women’s basketball game against Arkansas scheduled for Thursday was postponed on Monday due to COVID cases in the Rebels’ program.

