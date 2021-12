WARNING: Spoilers for Hawkeye follow. A teaser trailer for Episode 6 of Hawkeye promises the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger with the re-introduction of "The Big Guy," aka Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. "There's someone at the top," a tweet from the official Hawkeye Twitter account reads. We then see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) crafting their homemade trick arrows as Clint asks Kate if she's ready for what comes next. We then get a flurry of new footage for what might possibly be the last episode in the Marvel Studios event series, including Kingpin taking some rather large footsteps with his comic-accurate cane.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO