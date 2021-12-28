Amtrak train collides with truck, killing 83-year-old man

An Amtrak train traveling from Boston to Maine reportedly collided with a pickup truck driven by an 83-year-old man on Monday, killing him.

Authorities said that the man's pickup truck "went through the gate" and made its way onto the train tracks in Haverhill, Mass., according to NBC News. Photos of the incident showed the truck had flipped, the news outlet noted.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office told NBC that the man was alone in the vehicle at the time.

An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the truck was “obstructing the tracks," NBC News reported.

No injuries were reported from the train, which was carrying crew members and about 80 passengers.

An investigation into the incident is reportedly ongoing.