Wilkes-Barre police arrest suspect in Crown Fried Chicken shooting investigation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that injured two people at Crown Fried Chicken in early December.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers received a tip regarding the identity of one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

Investigators say Oliver Mata-Morales, age 26 of Wilkes-Barre Township, was named the suspect in the shooting. He resembled the description the victims gave police and matched the images captured by surveillance video.

On December 4th police arrived on the scene of the report of an assault victim to find two victims with gunshot wounds, officers stated.

According to police reports, an argument broke out between two couples and three suspects. The argument escalated outside when Mata-Morales pulled a pistol, shooting two times striking both victims.

Mata-Morales has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firearms carried without a license, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment.

