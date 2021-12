Despite numerous setbacks and obstacles, Cheer will return to Netflix for a second season in January. The return of Cheer comes as a surprise to many because of the controversy that followed much of the first season. While the first installment of cheerleading saga highlighted Navarro College Cheerleading Head Coach Monica Aldama, star cheerleader Gabi Butler and several others as they won the 2020 NCAA National Championship, it also spotlighted former cheerleader Jerry Harris. At first, Harris became a beloved Netflix star because of his skill and charismatic personality. However, things took a left turn following season one as he was charged multiple federal sexual misconduct charges.

