ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LPD: Woman arrested for assault after claiming her ex broke her windshield

By Zach Davis
Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. Pilar Garza was arrested on Dec. 20. The 24-year-old woman was charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence. According to a complaint, a peace officer responded to a possible domestic violence call...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Lpd#San Pedro#Windshield
myleaderpaper.com

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing from her former employer

A 54-year-old Pevely woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from Cato Fashions in Arnold where she previously worked. The woman allegedly stole a total of nearly $1,200 from the clothing store, 3926 Vogel Road, Arnold Police reported. Arnold Police got a call about the thefts around 9:45 a.m. Dec. 3....
ARNOLD, MO
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
WAND TV

Police arrest woman for shooting her boyfriend in the back

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest Danville woman for shooting her boyfriend in the back. According to officials, on Wednesday around 11:38 a.m. Danville Police responded to the Waterview Estates Apartments in the 2300 block of N. Vermilion St in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers...
DANVILLE, IL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 45, arrested for assaulting, choking his mother after wrecking her car in South Carolina

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested a 45-year-old man on Thursday after he assaulted his mother and choked her into unconsciousness. Deputies said the 72-year-old victim suffered “significant injuries” after she told them that her son had beaten and choked her after admitting that he damaged her car. An incident report […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
miheadlines.com

Monroe County Grandmother Dies after Grandson Assaults Her

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI – On Friday, December 17th, 2021 at approximately 2:04 pm, deputies assigned to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office – Bedford Township Contract were dispatched to a residence on Sterns Rd. in regards to an in-progress domestic violence situation. Deputies John Bills and Zachary Blevins...
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
KKTV

Police: woman arrested for attempted arson in her own apartment building Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing attempted arson charges after reportedly trying to set her own apartment on fire. Colorado Springs Police responded to a call for kidnapping near Mt. View Lane and North Nevada Avenue just before 2 a.m. Thursday. As officers arrived on scene, they found there was no kidnapping, but “an apparent disturbance involving a lone female party destroying her own apartment”.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sky21.com

Man Beats Woman Causing Serious Damage to Her Eye; Arrested

Christopher Robert Atkins, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of methamphetamine after beating a woman in the face. Police said that the attack resulted in the woman’s right eye being deemed useless. Officers said that when they located Atkins they...
ROME, GA
WDBJ7.com

Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead Sunday. Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, was found dead in the 200 block of Trents Ferry Road December 19, 2021. She had been the object of a search after being reported missing by her family.
LYNCHBURG, VA
villages-news.com

Lady Lake woman arrested after Oxycodone discovered in her purse

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after Oxycodone was discovered in her purse during a traffic stop. Courtney Marie Scritchfield, 33, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 25 near the intersection of Griffin Avenue when she swerved across the median line and had to quickly return to her lane to avoid a collision, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
Beaumont Enterprise

Woman allegedly hit man multiple times in head with beer bottle

A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her common law spouse with a beer bottle. Dianna Parra was arrested on Dec. 20. The 28-year-old woman was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon (F/2). According to a complaint, a Laredo police officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Albany...
LAREDO, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD officer accused of punching ex-girlfriend repeatedly, holding gun to her head during November assault

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was arrested for burglary and assault Friday in Spring, HPD said in a statement. Ray Irvin, 41, is accused of punching his ex-girlfriends repeatedly, holding a gun to her head and forcibly taking their child from her home during an assault in November. He is charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member and aggravated assault of a family member.
HOUSTON, TX
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Millsboro man arrested after fatally shooting ex-wife through her Bridgeville home, police say

A Millsboro man was arrested Wednesday night on murder and related charges after he shot and killed his ex-wife and fired multiple rounds into her home on Abbys Way near Bridgeville, Delaware State Police said. Troopers responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. Police later learned that Ronald Donaway, 74, had gone to the home where his...
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy