Politics

Correction: Historical Markers story

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 27, 2021, about an overview of...

www.timesdaily.com

Troy Messenger

Historical marker placed at site of first seat of justice

Two hundred years after Pike County was founded, a historical marker was placed in China Grove near the site of the first seat of county government. Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan spoke briefly to open the ceremony. Sullivan said the first county seat was located at the home of Andrew Townsend, near the Merriweather Trail in China Grove. The marker was placed in the Concord and China Grove Cemetery, where Townsend and some of his descendants are buried.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC12

State historical marker to be dedicated in Essex County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker recalling the lynching of an African American man will be dedicated this weekend. The marker recalls the lynching of Thomas Washington who allegedly attempted to assault the young daughter of a prominent white citizen in 1896. Washington was lynched on March 23,...
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
Times Daily

Correction: Homeland Security body cameras story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Dec. 21 about the use of body cameras by an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security, The Associated Press erroneously reported that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and Detroit were the first federal officers to wear body cams. Other federal agencies, including the Forest Service, deployed them earlier.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Times Daily

Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other artifacts Tuesday from a long-sought-after time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
POLITICS
WETM

$33M approved for rail system improvements across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $700,000 was approved for rail freight improvement projects in Bradford County as part of a larger $33 million across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Ap#The Associated Press
abc17news.com

Correction: Nuclear Power Plans-Uranium story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story published December 14, 2021, about nuclear fuel and advanced reactors, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the Energy Department plans to spend $2.5 billion. The money will be spent on two advanced reactor demonstration projects, not a new program involving high-assay low enriched uranium needed to fuel them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Historical Highway Markers Honor Family, Ice Harvesting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has added new historical highway markers, one commemorating a family that first lived in the state nearly 400 years ago, and the other honoring the state's ice harvesting tradition. The first marker recognizes the “Hilton Family of Newfields" and is installed near the...
CONCORD, NH
crowleytoday.com

Historical marker placed at former home of David L., Jeanette Ross May

A historical marker in the front of the David L. and Jeanette Ross May home here was dedicated in ceremonies Wednesday afternoon. Special guest Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who heads up the state tourism efforts, was on hand for the event, thanking “everyone for supporting this incredible effort.”. Nungesser...
CROWLEY, LA
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
Politics
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
kunm.org

MON: New Mexico county prepares for recreational cannabis, ABQ to improve language access and fight AAPI prejudice, + More

New Mexico county prepares for recreational cannabis - By Phil Scherer Las Vegas Optic. As New Mexico draws closer to the start of recreational cannabis establishments being able to operate in the state, counties are working to make sure their rules and regulations are up to date. San Miguel County recently took its next step toward that, as the county commission passed its full cannabis ordinance.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

