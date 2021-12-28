Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders' charges

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has vocally criticised President Joe Biden, questioning why he is considered a leader on climate change. Ms Thunberg, who became famous for her Fridays for Future climate strikes, spoke at length about her concerns about climate change and why she considered the COP26 conference in Glasgow “a failure” in an interview with The Washington Post MagazineWhen asked whether any world leaders inspired her, including Mr Biden, she chafed.“If you call him a leader – I mean, it’s strange that people think of Joe Biden as a leader for the climate when you see what...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO