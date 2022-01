INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wentz, who had to be activated from the list by the Colts by 4 p.m. ET Saturday to be eligible to play Sunday, has one more hurdle to get over before he's officially cleared to start against the Raiders. His COVID-19 symptoms have to be "resolved or improved" by Sunday morning, according to the new NFL policy, for him to play against Las Vegas.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO