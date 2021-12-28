ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine announces launch of demolition program to clean up blight in Ohio communities

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1M4M_0dXfVPXA00

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the launch of a new grant program to help revitalize local communities through the demolition of blighted and vacant buildings.

The new Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program will provide nearly $150 million in grants to raze dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties.

The program is part of the DeWine-Husted Administration’s strategic efforts to invest in Ohio’s future.

“There are dangerous, blighted buildings all over Ohio that are nothing more than eyesores that restrict new development,” said Governor DeWine. “We want our local communities to thrive, and through this new grant program, we will help all 88 counties tear down dilapidated structures to make room for future growth.”

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program was created with the support of the Ohio General Assembly, which funded the program as part of the 2021 state biennium budget bill, House Bill 110. The program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

“We’re attracting companies to Ohio because of our low taxes and excellent business climate, but they need sites to set up shop,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Remediating these properties turns the blight into new opportunities to attract investment, business, and jobs.”

“Abandoned and blighted buildings are often hazards in our communities,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “By removing them, we make way for new growth and economic development throughout Ohio.”

As required by House Bill 110, funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure that all of Ohio’s 88 counties benefit from the program, each county will be eligible to receive a minimum of $500,000.

Commercial and residential buildings on sites that are not brownfields are eligible for funding. Counties must designate one lead entity to apply for grant funds on behalf of the county. In counties where a county land reutilization corporation has been established, it shall be the lead entity for that county. Other application details are available in the program guidelines.

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which focuses on supporting targeted solutions that impact quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment, the demolition of blighted buildings, and more.

For more information on the new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program and to apply, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/Demolition.

Comments / 14

Daphne Todd
1d ago

What happened to My IDEAS 💡 About Fixing Up Boarded Up Homes? Using Out Of Work Carpenters, Electricians⚡️etc. & giving Them an Apartment in the Bldg they Fix Up?! Gets People Off the Streets! Hmmm? 🤔💭😯🤷🏽‍♀️Remember Now?!😢😮⚡️😯

Reply(1)
6
ThatsWhatTheySaid!
1d ago

what happened to you were going to buy all of these abandoned homes have been fixed up for the new citizens coming or did you already spend that covid money the federal government sent you you know take care of The Outsiders before you take care of the people that built and founded this country

Reply
2
 

