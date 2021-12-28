ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

$20.5 Million Federal Grant For NYC’s Anti-Gun Violence Efforts

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Bill de Blasio today announced the City’s efforts to break the cycles of gun violence, specifically among young people, were recognized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which is awarding a $20.5 million grant in support of the City’s ongoing work by Cure Violence providers in its Crisis Management...

