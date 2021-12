Kentucky’s death toll from last weekend’s tornadoes stands at 78, but the good news is the number of unaccounted for Kentuckians is down to zero. Governor Andy Beshear said during a briefing Saturday that Kentucky Emergency Management has the death toll at 75 as officials in Hopkins County are working to nail down exactly how many people were killed there and different agencies have different numbers.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO