ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Small Changes for Big Results in Appearance

fashionisers.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us go through a stage where we would quite like to mix things up a little when it comes to our appearance. Whether we feel like we just need a change, or we are looking for a confidence boost, there are more than a few ways that we can...

fashionisers.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

People Are Calling This the "Most Powerful Age-Defying Cream" They've Ever Used — and We Have a Sale Code

Retinol alternatives are all the rage these days for providing the same unrivaled anti-aging results with minimal irritation. But you don't have to give up on the original ingredient if you don't want to: There are plenty of retinol-based formulas that cause little to no adverse reaction, especially if you're smart about application. And right now, InStyle readers can score one of the least irritating retinol formulas out there for less with an exclusive code.
SKIN CARE
Health

This Wrinkle Cream Is Giving Shoppers Major Results in Just Two Weeks

Wrinkles are an inevitable part of getting older, since your body starts to break down more collagen than it makes. However, there are still ways to hold on to your skin's youth, such as investing in anti-aging skincare products like a hard-working night cream. One wrinkle cream that has people swooning is the Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Moisturizer, which reviewers say starts to minimize the appearance of fine lines—while you snooze—in just two weeks.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Lenses#Glamour
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Super-Flattering Contour Tricks For Sagging Skin

Sagging skin is a common side effect of growing older as your skin naturally begins to lose collagen under the surface that is essential for maintaining the elasticity of your complexion. While there are skincare ingredients you can integrate into yo...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Glycolic Acid Toner Makes Forehead Wrinkles "Virtually Disappear"

The winter season brings colder temperatures and shorter days — and your skin reflects these unwelcomed seasonal changes. That's why switching up your skincare routine is important so your skin can maintain radiance and a youthful appearance. The best ingredient to have at your disposal this winter? Glycolic acid. And you don't have to look far: Shoppers love this $16 glycolic acid toner that transforms the skin.
SKIN CARE
thecut.com

The Beauty Products This Love Island Host Uses to the Last Drop

On the Beauty Group, a Facebook community co-founded by the Cut and the Strategist, people chat all day long about the products they love — the ones so good they’ll make you hit that little “auto-refill” box at checkout. Below, we asked one of our favorite beauty pros to share her selections.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is Actually The Most Important Skincare Step For Anti-Aging—It’s Not Retinol!

Retinol has long been regarded as the most valuable addition to your skincare arsenal for anti-aging, promoting collagen production in the body and tightening and firming your complexion. However, while retinol is a great ingredient for preventing signs of aging from developing on your skin and fading existing fine lines and wrinkles, it is not a formula that works for everyone as it can often be harsh on the skin, causing irritation and redness when initially integrated into your routine.
SKIN CARE
sixtyandme.com

How to Improve Thinning or Graying Hair: 10 Practical Tips for Women Over 60

Have you noticed your hair is thinner than 30 years ago? If so, you’re not alone. By middle age, most people’s hair becomes finer as the diameter of individual hair follicles, and the hair they produce, decreases. At the same time, when hairs fall out at the end of their life cycle, a higher percentage of follicles remain in their resting phase rather than reactivating to generate new hair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

19 Lip Plumpers for Bigger, Fuller Lips Really, Really Fast

PSA: Lip plumpers have gotten a whole-ass makeover in recent years. Yup, those glosses of your youth that burned the hell out of your skin have officially been upgraded to lightweight, hydrating formulas that boost your lips with gentle ingredients (hi, hyaluronic acid and collagen). Trust me when I say these bbs are the secret to getting fuller-looking lips without any irritation.
SKIN CARE
Insider

3 of the best acne-fighting tips we learned from dermatologists in 2021

To prevent acne, dermatologists told Insider it's important to balance your skin's oil production. Acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and retinol can reduce breakouts. A gentle cleanser and daily hydration can stop pimples before they start. When it comes to oily skin and breakouts, your first instinct may be to...
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Youthful & Stylish Short Haircuts for Women in Their 70s

Trendy short haircuts for women over 70 vary from ear-length to chin-grazing chops. These are versatile to flatter any face shape and most facial features. Are you okay with not being able to put your hair back in a ponytail? If so, short hair is what stylist Sarah Mitchell of Toronto suggests. “The biggest benefit of short-length cuts is the low day-to-day maintenance. They’re very easy to style!”
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

The Ombré Eyebrow Trend Is Taking Over, so We Asked a Pro to Break It Down

There seems to be an endless buffet of brow treatments, whether it’s brow lamination, brow tinting, or even a brow freeze. But one seems to be popping up more frequently: ombré brows. And while ombré is a trend that’s made its way through hair, nails, and just about every other genre of beauty, you may need a little more of an explanation when it comes to brows. (TBH, same.)
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy