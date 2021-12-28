ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexy Skirt Outfit Ideas To Wear In All Seasons

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what the season is, wearing a skirt will always be relevant. During winter, comfort is a primary choice of all people, but fashion also needs to be kept in mind. Seasonal changes only affects the textures and fabrics of your clothing, yet most...

POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Head to Toe Bottega Veneta at Soho Store Opening Event

All red, all the time. Bottega Veneta celebrated its first store opening in Soho at 101 Greene St., and Tracee Ellis Ross was dressed ready to celebrate. The actress, among a plethora of other star-studded guests, made her way to Saint Theo’s following the Dec. 9 event, celebrating the store’s grand opening with an intimate dinner. Bottega Veneta is widely celebrated for its accessories, seen on many famous folks all throughout New York. From their eye-catching Jodie bags to their widely talked about pouch bags, the brand virtually has it all. Ross showed up in a red sequined turtleneck dress and a famous Bottega...
Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
Cosmopolitan

20 Galentine's Day Outfit Ideas That You (and Your Besties) Are Gonna Adore

Depending on how you feel about Valentine's Day, February 14 is either the most romantic day of the year or the absolute cheesiest. But ya know what takes place on February 13? Gal-entine's Day, and I think we can all agree that it's the best. A day dedicated to spending time with your besties and spoiling them with cute gifts, this holiday is less about serious romance and more about fun friendship, ya know? And whether you decide to host a cozy V-Day party for your friends at your home or plan a night out with the gals, you're gonna need something to wear, obvi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now. Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties. Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans. She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly. Shop the look and others like it ahead. To Buy: Freda Salvador Emi Boot alligator boots, $495; zappos.com To Buy: Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie, $158; verishop.com To Buy: Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie, $65; dsw.com Click through the gallery to see how Jessica Alba styles her favorite sneakers.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Is Neutrally ’90s in Lug-Sole Boots, Western Jeans and $98 Bow Bag

Sofia Richie was fully neutral for the holidays, while bringing cheer with an affordably festive accessory. The model was spotted strolling in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized cream coat. The ’90s-esque number was layered over a gray sweater and wide-leg blue jeans, which featured Western-style embroidery. Richie’s look was complete with pearl stud earrings. Her outfit gained a glamorous holiday twist with Betsey Johnson’s $98 Glitteratzzi handbag, which featured a white top-handle silhouette topped with a large crystal-covered bow. For shoes, the model grounded her outfit with a pair of lug-sole boots by Proenza Schouler. The $825 style featured white leather uppers, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
sixtyandme.com

11 Wedding Dress Styles for Older Women

Are you getting married for the first time? Have you been down the aisle before? Or maybe you are renewing your vows with your longtime sweetheart? No matter what the context, you need a wedding dress that will make you shine on your special day. Just because you are an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

How to Choose Your Perfect Winter Coat According to Designer Bojana Sentaler

It's hard to overstate the impact a good coat can make on your wardrobe. Without one, even the most beautifully curated outfit can be tainted. And you might get cold. "A coat is the first and last item that people see on you, so it has to look good," says Bojana Sentaler, the founder of Canadian outerwear brand Sentaler. It’s your first and last impression. That’s your punch. You want to be excited to appear and show off your outfit with your coat, instead of running to coat check as fast as you can."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
brides.com

21 Pretty Pastel Wedding Dresses Every Bride Should Consider

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. For many brides, envisioning their wedding dresses means a gown in the brightest of white or richest of ivory. But...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

9 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas That Aren't a Dress, Starting With a $20 Metallic Top

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As hard as it is to believe, 2021 is finally coming to an end—which means that if you haven't figured out what you're wearing for New Year's Eve just yet, now's the time. While there's nothing wrong with putting on a glamorous dress for the occasion — which you can do regardless of whether you're attending a big bash or staying in — why not switch things up by rocking a jumpsuit, skirt and top, or pair of dressy pants this NYE?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Cutout Dress a Grunge Makeover in Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens gave the cutout dress trend a utilitarian edge with her latest outfit. The “Princess Switch” star posed with boyfriend Cole Tucker and friend Vince Rossi, wearing a white Ronny Kobo midi dress. The $348 Chryssa style featured a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves. The dress also included a circular front cutout, framed by two triangular slits that created a geometric look. Hudgens brought her penchant for ’70s and ’90s style to the outfit, pairing it with a black-and-white swirl-printed coat and large gold Janna Conner statement earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) For...
APPAREL
Glamour

5 Airport Outfit Ideas Giving Serious Main-Character Energy

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Denim jackets and black leggings may be regulars in airport terminals, but why settle for the usual travel fare when there are so many cute airport outfit ideas to take note of? We're not saying you need to get all dressed up just to sit in a tiny ball for hours on the plane, but there is something to be said about pulling up to the check-in counter and feeling like you may just get upgraded to a first-class cabin because “that outfit tho.”
RETAIL
Refinery29

4 Cozy Outfit Ideas That Make Getting Dressed In The Winter So Much Easier

What’s that? You’ve determined it’s finally time to peel away the throw blanket semi-permanently attached to your lap in exchange for actual clothing? Don’t worry, we can assist. Despite the fact that winter’s chill often feels like a hex on personal style, the secret to wearing a real-person outfit during the coldest months of the year is layering with warm and cozy textiles — no fuss, no muss.
APPAREL

