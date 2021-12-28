"Harry Potter" cast brings back the magic

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and, now, there's a Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special premiering on HBO Max on New Year's Day, so we're all in our Hogwarts feels right now. If you grew up with the movies and books like I did, or you became a Potterhead later in life, then you don't need Floo powder to transport yourself back to that nostalgia-filled place of wizards, curses, adventure, potions classes, magical creatures, romance, and finding where you truly belong. Part of that journey to belonging starts at the beginning of the first movie: with the Sorting Hat announcing which house each new student will be in at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO