Correction: Historical Markers story

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 27,...

NBC12

State historical marker to be dedicated in Essex County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker recalling the lynching of an African American man will be dedicated this weekend. The marker recalls the lynching of Thomas Washington who allegedly attempted to assault the young daughter of a prominent white citizen in 1896. Washington was lynched on March 23,...
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
Troy Messenger

Historical marker placed at site of first seat of justice

Two hundred years after Pike County was founded, a historical marker was placed in China Grove near the site of the first seat of county government. Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan spoke briefly to open the ceremony. Sullivan said the first county seat was located at the home of Andrew Townsend, near the Merriweather Trail in China Grove. The marker was placed in the Concord and China Grove Cemetery, where Townsend and some of his descendants are buried.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
abc17news.com

Correction: Nuclear Power Plans-Uranium story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story published December 14, 2021, about nuclear fuel and advanced reactors, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the Energy Department plans to spend $2.5 billion. The money will be spent on two advanced reactor demonstration projects, not a new program involving high-assay low enriched uranium needed to fuel them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Correction: Homeland Security body cameras story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Dec. 21 about the use of body cameras by an investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security, The Associated Press erroneously reported that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and Detroit were the first federal officers to wear body cams. Other federal agencies, including the Forest Service, deployed them earlier.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
iheart.com

TOP STORIES FOR 12/22

(HARRISBURG, PA -- CBS-21) -- A middle school student in Harrisburg was attacked after leaving Rowland Academy Monday, when school let out. School officials say it was the parent that attacked the student, getting out of her car and throwing bleach at her, igniting a fight between parents and students.
HARRISBURG, PA
#Ap#The Associated Press
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM

$33M approved for rail system improvements across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $700,000 was approved for rail freight improvement projects in Bradford County as part of a larger $33 million across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Wolf Administration Reviews 2021 PennDOT Construction Season

Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today highlighted major projects that had active work take place during the 2021 construction season in District 5, which includes Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties. “When PennDOT completes a project, whether big or small, it is making...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
wchstv.com

Twenty-eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in West Virginia reported 28 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The new deaths raised the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 5,288, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include:. * a 63-year-old man from Cabell...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kunm.org

TUES: Democratic House leaders move to dissolve land grant panel, Airman convicted of killing Farmington Sunday school teacher to be sentenced, + More

Democratic House leaders move to dissolve land grant panel -Associated Press. Top Democrats in the New Mexico House have chosen to dissolve a legislative committee that deals with Hispanic land grants, traditional irrigation districts known as acequias and other local government and cultural affairs. The recent decision announced by House...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WPXI Pittsburgh

FEMA to help Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID surge

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with the latest COVID-19 surge will get help from federal teams as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration finalizes the details. Wolf’s office on Tuesday did not give details about how many people will be in the federal “strike teams,” what sort of expertise or equipment they will bring with them and when they could feasibly arrive at hospitals in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

