Oklahoma Governor says no to booster shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he doesn’t plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

A reporter asked Gov. Stitt Monday if he planned to get a vaccine booster.

“No, probably not,” responded Stitt.

The Republican governor says he’s “perfectly healthy” and that his doctor hasn’t told him he needs it.

Stitt’s stance on getting a booster comes even though the state’s public health agency and medical community are encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or to get a booster if they’ve already been vaccinated.

Stitt has been vocally opposed to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

