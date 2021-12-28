Oklahoma Governor says no to booster shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he doesn’t plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot.
A reporter asked Gov. Stitt Monday if he planned to get a vaccine booster.
“No, probably not,” responded Stitt.
The Republican governor says he’s “perfectly healthy” and that his doctor hasn’t told him he needs it.
Stitt’s stance on getting a booster comes even though the state’s public health agency and medical community are encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or to get a booster if they’ve already been vaccinated.
Stitt has been vocally opposed to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.
