Oklahoma Governor says no to booster shot

By April Hill
KRMG
 1 day ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says he doesn’t plan to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

A reporter asked Gov. Stitt Monday if he planned to get a vaccine booster.

“No, probably not,” responded Stitt.

The Republican governor says he’s “perfectly healthy” and that his doctor hasn’t told him he needs it.

Stitt’s stance on getting a booster comes even though the state’s public health agency and medical community are encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or to get a booster if they’ve already been vaccinated.

Stitt has been vocally opposed to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Food4Thought
6h ago

Stitt refusing to get the CDC recommended Booster vaccine is one way of getting him out of office! Stitt, isn't naming a highway in OK enough to prove your allegiance Xtrump? Now you are willing to DIE for him? And he has yet to acknowledge you.

