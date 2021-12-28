ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Scheduled To Interview For Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coaching Job: Report

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is scheduled to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job this week, according to a new report from NFL Network on Tuesday. The Jaguars are looking to fill their vacancy after firing Urban Meyer, who didn’t even last a full season in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville isn’t a well-ran organization, but Pederson, who took the year off, could be a good fit.

With Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, the Jaguars need a head coach with experience developing quarterbacks and Pederson fits that bill.

In his time in Philadelphia as the head coach, he catered to Nick Foles’ strengths and brought home the first Super Bowl trophy in franchise history. He also got success out of Carson Wentz before the two both exited Philadelphia.

Jacksonville also has some young, talented skill position players that Pederson could put in good situations to succeed. They have running backs James Robinson, Travis Etienne, who was hurt this season, and wideouts Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault. D.J. Chark is currently on the roster but he’s an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Jaguars have also requested to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to NFL Network.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#American Football#Nfl Network#Bucs Oc#Cowboys Oc#Wideouts Marvin Jones#Tampa Bay Buccaneer
