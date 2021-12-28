Rogue Valley Winter Wonderland Photo Gallery

Scenes from the Camano Center’s holiday tradition "Afternoon with Santa" on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The event featured Santa, Mrs. Claus, Mr. Bear, Frosty the Snowman and a couple of Elves. Also, kids received a take-home craft project from the Camano Arts Association.
Gilbert Elementary School Dec. 9 hosted a Winter Wonderland event for students and families. The staff of GES prepared activities for students, which included making ornaments, cookie decorating, candy cane ring toss, pin the nose on a reindeer, snowball bowling, creating snow slime, Christmas cakewalk and Pictures with Santa and the Grinch.
Students at Healdton Elementary School got to celebrate Christmas early on Thursday courtesy of Santa Claus, the FCCLA, and donations from several local businesses, companies and donors. Every student from pre-k through fifth grade got to visit the Healdton Armory for crafts, snacks and gifts at the annual Winter Wonderland celebration.
Gas shortages, labor shortages and supply chain shortages. Mask fights and floods. A building boom and red-hot real estate market. Relive the top moments of 2021 — the good, the bad and the ugly — with this photo recap of the top stories of the year. Welcome to...
Before it was even Halloween, Bob Martel was climbing on his roof, attaching large LED snowflakes to the side of his house for Christmas. It takes time to transform his property each year into Martel’s Christmas Wonderland walk-through. And that point in mid-October wasn’t even the beginning. Climbing...
Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hand out Christmas toys at the St. Mary Drive Community Center Friday afternoon to the residents of Carver, Clark Court and Jones Manor. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
Most people in Austin know about the Zilker Park Trail of Lights, with its 150 feet tall tree serving as a beacon seen for miles. Do you know about all the other holiday events, though, also complete with lights, race cars, or even wildflowers?
Several families took in the dazzling lights, horse-drawn carriages and — yes — holiday-decorated miniature horses during Friday’s Smiling Goat Ranch Whinny Wonderland fundraiser in Carbondale. The ranch, which offers many mental health services using support animals, collected donations to be used to hire more specialists and...
Vessel Project, a disaster relief/aid organization, hosted a community Christmas party Wednesday evening with free toys and treats for children and even Santa was there. (Rick Hickman / American Press)
Humans aren't the only ones who love the change of weather every winter. Even some cats love the snow, like the kitties in these pictures!
As the weather turns colder and the nights grow dark sooner, many people start to experience a case of the cold weather blues. What better way to fight off the fall and winter funk than by soothing your soul with five adorable kitten videos?
These puppies are playing in their first snow learning all about this wet, cold, white stuff that keeps falling out of the sky.
Medford, Ore, — Much of Southern Oregon is going to be hit by separate storm systems throughout this week up to Christmas day, leading to the possibility for the Rogue Valley to have its first 'White Christmas' since 1988. A "White Christmas' is technically defined as 1 inch of...
Some cats absolutely love the outdoors, even in winter. We'll never know until we let them test that snow out for themselves, like the cats in this video.
If you have a dog who absolutely lives for the snow, you may be looking for ways to have fun with them outside during the winter season. There are plenty of activities to enjoy the winter weather, but if there's snow on the ground, it can be a chance for you and your dog to get creative with play time.
GLIDE, Ore. - Angela Redmond shared videos and photos of snow at the Cavitt Creek Bridge in Douglas County via CHIME IN. "Built in 1943 and spans 70 feet, to cross Little River at its junction with Cavitt Creek," according to Travel Oregon. "Raw logs make up the upper supports. It’s odd portal shape was designed to accomodate log trucks."
Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
THE FRONT YARD — Love or hate snow, the first snowfall of the year is always a little magical. It's even more magical when you have a child that feels the wonder of a snowfall for the first time. You bundle them up, take them outside, and they inevitably look up to see what this new experience is really about. Heck, they may even catch a few snowflakes on their tongue.
