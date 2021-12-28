ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Rogue Valley Winter Wonderland Photo Gallery

By KTVL
kpic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to our viewers for submitting your beautiful pictures over...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Skagit Valley Herald

Photo Gallery: Afternoon with Santa, 12.14.21

Scenes from the Camano Center’s holiday tradition "Afternoon with Santa" on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The event featured Santa, Mrs. Claus, Mr. Bear, Frosty the Snowman and a couple of Elves. Also, kids received a take-home craft project from the Camano Arts Association.
FESTIVAL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gilbert Elementary hosts Winter Wonderland

Gilbert Elementary School Dec. 9 hosted a Winter Wonderland event for students and families. The staff of GES prepared activities for students, which included making ornaments, cookie decorating, candy cane ring toss, pin the nose on a reindeer, snowball bowling, creating snow slime, Christmas cakewalk and Pictures with Santa and the Grinch.
EDUCATION
The Daily Ardmoreite

Healdton Schools celebrate Winter Wonderland

Students at Healdton Elementary School got to celebrate Christmas early on Thursday courtesy of Santa Claus, the FCCLA, and donations from several local businesses, companies and donors. Every student from pre-k through fifth grade got to visit the Healdton Armory for crafts, snacks and gifts at the annual Winter Wonderland celebration.
HEALDTON, OK
The Mountaineer

PHOTO GALLERY: The top stories of 2021 in photos

Gas shortages, labor shortages and supply chain shortages. Mask fights and floods. A building boom and red-hot real estate market. Relive the top moments of 2021 — the good, the bad and the ugly — with this photo recap of the top stories of the year. Welcome to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Rogue Valley#Broadcasts#Ktvl#Ktvl Com Chimein
NJ.com

N.J. family creates massive winter wonderland display (PHOTOS)

Before it was even Halloween, Bob Martel was climbing on his roof, attaching large LED snowflakes to the side of his house for Christmas. It takes time to transform his property each year into Martel’s Christmas Wonderland walk-through. And that point in mid-October wasn’t even the beginning. Climbing...
POLITICS
treasurecoast.com

Welcome to the TreasureCoast.com Photo Gallery!

The TreasureCoast.com Photo Gallery is a work in progress. We’ll add a few more photos every day. It will be constantly growing and changing, as our friends and neighbors continue to submit their local photos. New photo submissions and seasonal events will shape the mood and personality of this page.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: Toy giveaway

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hand out Christmas toys at the St. Mary Drive Community Center Friday afternoon to the residents of Carver, Clark Court and Jones Manor. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Whinny Wonderland offers holiday horses, lights

Several families took in the dazzling lights, horse-drawn carriages and — yes — holiday-decorated miniature horses during Friday’s Smiling Goat Ranch Whinny Wonderland fundraiser in Carbondale. The ranch, which offers many mental health services using support animals, collected donations to be used to hire more specialists and...
CARBONDALE, CO
Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: Community Christmas party

Vessel Project, a disaster relief/aid organization, hosted a community Christmas party Wednesday evening with free toys and treats for children and even Santa was there. (Rick Hickman / American Press)
FESTIVAL
nbc16.com

The Rogue Valley could see its first 'White Christmas' in 33 years

Medford, Ore, — Much of Southern Oregon is going to be hit by separate storm systems throughout this week up to Christmas day, leading to the possibility for the Rogue Valley to have its first 'White Christmas' since 1988. A "White Christmas' is technically defined as 1 inch of...
MEDFORD, OR
DogTime

5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS]

If you have a dog who absolutely lives for the snow, you may be looking for ways to have fun with them outside during the winter season. There are plenty of activities to enjoy the winter weather, but if there's snow on the ground, it can be a chance for you and your dog to get creative with play time. The post 5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
kpic

Snow falling on a covered bridge: Scene from a winter storm in Oregon

GLIDE, Ore. - Angela Redmond shared videos and photos of snow at the Cavitt Creek Bridge in Douglas County via CHIME IN. "Built in 1943 and spans 70 feet, to cross Little River at its junction with Cavitt Creek," according to Travel Oregon. "Raw logs make up the upper supports. It’s odd portal shape was designed to accomodate log trucks."
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Lots of Snow For Christmas Weekend!

Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
BEND, OR
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Bear cub stops to sweetly enjoy falling snow

THE FRONT YARD — Love or hate snow, the first snowfall of the year is always a little magical. It's even more magical when you have a child that feels the wonder of a snowfall for the first time. You bundle them up, take them outside, and they inevitably look up to see what this new experience is really about. Heck, they may even catch a few snowflakes on their tongue.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy