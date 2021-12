A judge in North Dakota sentenced a man to spend the rest of his days behind bars for the brutal 2019 murders of four people who were stabbed more than 100 times combined. South Central District Judge David Reich handed down four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole to Chad Isaak, 47, one for each of the victims he was convicted of murdering in a manner so gruesome that even his own defense attorney described the massacre as one of the most “exceptionally heinous” crimes in North Dakota history, the Star Tribune reported.

