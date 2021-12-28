Body of malnourished middle Georgia man found along the side of the road, authorities say

(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies in Jones County are investigating how the body of malnourished man ended up in the woods in middle Georgia.

Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reese says county employees found the body of man at the corner of Cheehaw Trail and Howard Roberts Road on Tuesday.

He says they have not been able to identify the man’s body.

The man is described as being between 65 and 80 years old and severely malnourished. He has grey hair and a grey beard and was dressed in a red and black plaid long sleeve shirt.

Sheriff Reese says the man was likely homebound to some degree and possibly bedridden.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Investigators do not believe he died where he was found. Instead, they say his body was intentionally placed there after he died.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact sheriff’s deputies at 478-986-3489.

