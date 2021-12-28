ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Body of malnourished middle Georgia man found along the side of the road, authorities say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 22 hours ago
(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies in Jones County are investigating how the body of malnourished man ended up in the woods in middle Georgia.

Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reese says county employees found the body of man at the corner of Cheehaw Trail and Howard Roberts Road on Tuesday.

He says they have not been able to identify the man’s body.

The man is described as being between 65 and 80 years old and severely malnourished. He has grey hair and a grey beard and was dressed in a red and black plaid long sleeve shirt.

Sheriff Reese says the man was likely homebound to some degree and possibly bedridden.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Investigators do not believe he died where he was found. Instead, they say his body was intentionally placed there after he died.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact sheriff’s deputies at 478-986-3489.

Joseph Thacker
20h ago

oh man.iam just setting here thinking.this was almost mea few years back. i was starving dehydrated in need of some sort of food.an nobody would help.i stopped at subway they turned me down on just a simple job. an so i just kept walking until i finnaly couldnt go nomore.i stopped in some near by woods an made a coving of pine straw sticks leaves an whatever i could find to just stay warm.it was freezing cold out there on that road soaking wet from the freezing rain. an cars just kept passing me by an thats ok i understand nobody wants a stranger in there car especially soaking wet an stuff. finnaly this old man stopped me an said hey heres 20$ go get you something warm to eat an some coffee an so i did an thank god for him. just thank god for that man.i would have died out there an no family or friends would have even cared. i know ive had a past like everyone else but nobody deserve to die like that. i pray for him family or loved ones. this is so sad people can be done this way.

