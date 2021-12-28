Cartoon Cat Boba Kit

If you're looking for a way to feed breakfast to a crowd this holiday season, the Delish by Dash Waffle Bite Maker is all you need. This holidays season, the food blog Delish has teamed up with Dash on a collection of innovative appliances and kitchenware. In total, there are three affordable new products to choose from, all of which can be found at Macy's. Perhaps the most exciting of the three is the new Waffle Bite Maker, which allows you to cook nine 2.5-inch waffles at a time. To cook, simply add batter and wait three minutes for the waffles to get crispy. Once they're done, you can use the mini waffles for everything from pint-sized chicken sandwiches, to breakfast-style s'mores.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO