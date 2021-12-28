Cartoon Cat Boba Kit

The latest Nike Waffle One sneakers are here and this iteration features a colorful cast of cartoon characters. The latest Nike Waffle One shoes were created to celebrate inclusivity and highlight the first installment of the fictional 'Everybody’s Nike Running Club.' The Waffle One Everybody’s Nike Running Club sneaker features a mesh base, suede details, and an architectural heel. The shoe is much more colorful than your average sneaker, with tan, brown, olive, pink, teal, black, and beige colors throughout and a gray speckled midsole on the bottom. As if the colors weren't enough, the shoes also feature tiny cartoon characters, including a turtle and bird, hidden throughout. To round it all out, the 'Everybody’s Nike Running Club,' logo is featured on the heel of the shoes.
