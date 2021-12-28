ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Downsides Of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2

By Jon Garcia
epicstream.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a certain point of view that Luke Skywalker in season 2 of The Mandalorian has its downfalls. WhenWhen Luke Skywalker appeared in the finale of season 2 of The Mandalorian it was a very exciting Star Wars moment. The build-up is amazing - When an X-Wing appeared, we know in...

CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Tribute To Late Icon Peter Cushing

Star Wars is one of the biggest film franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Through the years franchise hero Mark Hamill has continued to be one of the biggest cheerleaders for the beloved property. And the Luke Skywalker actor recently shared a sweet tribute to late actor Peter Cushing.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Rogue One Director Never Met Carrie Fisher Before Her Death

To mark the occasion of five years since the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, director Gareth Edwards sat down with StarWars.com for an extensive retrospective interview about the 2016 movie and first spin-off in the franchise's history. The talk between the filmmaker and the official website for the series went through a wide range of topics like what it's like to film Darth Vader, his initial reactions to learning the plot of the movie, and also how it handled using Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia. Though Fisher herself wasn't in the movie, ILM recreated her iconic look from the original Star Wars for the film's last shot. Sadly, Edwards confirmed that he never got to meet Fisher before her death.
#Mandalorians
Inside the Magic

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Premiere Event Officially Canceled

Since The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”) — which featured the shocking return of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) — over a year ago, Star Wars fans have been anxiously awaiting a new live-action series. Although there have been two...
Inside the Magic

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff to Deliver “Skywalker-Level” Surprises in Every Episode

When The Book of Boba Fett was first confirmed during the post credits scene following The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Star Wars fans — who were already reeling from the shocking return of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) — weren’t sure what to expect from the spinoff series.
neworleanssun.com

Mark Hamill did a German parody of himself as Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill has responded to a resurfaced German ?Star Wars? TV special in which Luke Skywalker sings a song and speaks a few lines of German. In a Twitter response to the posting of the original video, believed to have been filmed sometime around 1980, Hamill explained that the bizarre special was something he had initially not wanted to do but later reconsidered, thinking no one outside of Germany would ever see it. But, of course, then came the internet.
ComicBook

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker Trends As Star Wars Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Big Cameo

December 18, 2021 marks one year since the second season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the show's third season as Disney+ makes way for the upcoming premiere of The Book of Boba Fett. However, that's not stopping fans from reminiscing about the first anniversary of, "The Rescue," which featured a shocking cameo by Luke Skywalker. In fact, Luke Skywalker is currently trending on Twitter. Before checking out some of the fan appreciation tweets, here's what Mark Hamill had to say about his return to Star Wars.
laconiadailysun.com

‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 & More ‘Star Wars’ Shows Coming to Disney+

If you need more Star Wars, you’re in luck. There are quite a few new shows (and one returning) coming to Disney+. Check them out below. Rosario Dawson is set to reprise her role as saber-wielding badass Ahsoka Tano, the former student of Anakin Skywalker (before he went dark), originally introduced in the popular animated film and series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dawson donned the Togruta-born icon’s montrals as the first live-action iteration of the character for The Mandalorian Season 2 and immediately earned raves. Now, we’ll get to see what she’s been up to since her run-in with Grogu and Mando (Pedro Pascal), and rumor is, it may involve a certain blue-skinned baddie and some Star Wars: Rebels alums come to life. —Damian Holbrook.
Inverse

Book of Boba Fett creators may have revealed 2 shocking Star Wars cameos

Just Boba? Let’s face it, the trailers for The Book of Boba Fett are underwhelming. As cool as it is to see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen kicking ass in the next streaming Star Wars TV series, we can’t help but ask if the show is only going to feature Boba Fett and Fennec Shand cleaning up the Star Wars underworld. Like the trailers for The Mandalorian in 2019, it feels like The Book of Boba Fett is hiding something big. Back before we met Mando, we had no idea Baby Yoda was coming. So what are they holding back this time?
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Cast and Crew Unpack the Mystery of Boba Fett; Tease an Uneasy Alliance

Boba Fett has been a popular figure in the Star Wars community for decades. The iconic character survived the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi and made his official return in The Mandalorian season 2, and now Fett continues with his own story in The Book of Boba Fett, as he attempts to take over the underworld on Tatooine after unseating Bib Fortuna. As we know, Fett has developed an alliance with assassin Fennec Shand, though it sounds like that bond may be a little shakier than we may have initially thought.
