5 Downsides Of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2

If you need more Star Wars, you’re in luck. There are quite a few new shows (and one returning) coming to Disney+. Check them out below. Rosario Dawson is set to reprise her role as saber-wielding badass Ahsoka Tano, the former student of Anakin Skywalker (before he went dark), originally introduced in the popular animated film and series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dawson donned the Togruta-born icon’s montrals as the first live-action iteration of the character for The Mandalorian Season 2 and immediately earned raves. Now, we’ll get to see what she’s been up to since her run-in with Grogu and Mando (Pedro Pascal), and rumor is, it may involve a certain blue-skinned baddie and some Star Wars: Rebels alums come to life. —Damian Holbrook.
