Hooters parent company changes its name

By Justine Griffin
 22 hours ago
The Original Hooters, at 2800 Gulf to Bay Blvd, in Clearwater, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Hooters, Inc., was incorporated in Clearwater, on April 1, 1983, by six Clearwater businessmen: Lynn D. Stewart, Gil DiGiannantonio, Ed Droste, Billy Ranieri, Ken Wimmer and Dennis Johnson. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | TImes ]

The Clearwater-based company that owns and operates Hooters restaurants is changing its name.

Hooters Management Corporation is now known as HMC Hospitality Group, according to a media release. HMC Hospitality Group operates 22 Hooters restaurants and 5 Hoots locations in Tampa Bay and Chicago.

The first Hooters restaurant opened in 1983 in Clearwater.

The name change reflects the growth of the company as it opens more quick-service Hoots eateries, the release said. The company is also planning a joint-venture with 3 Daughters Brewing based in St. Petersburg.

HMC Hospitality Group plans to open more Hooters restaurants in downtown Tampa, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, Chicago and Las Vegas, the release said. It did not clarify when and where the restaurants may open.

Since the pandemic, HMC has opened a Hooters in Odessa and three Hoots in Carrollwood, St. Petersburg and Chicago.

The Hooters restaurant in Tyrone Square Mall in St. Pete will close this month due to “changes in shopping habits and the decline in mall foot traffic,” the release said. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Hooters restaurants.

“We had a great run in the Tyrone area since the restaurant opened its doors in 1987 and appreciate the support from our customers for so many years,” said HMC Hospitality Group CEO Neil Kiefer in a statement.

