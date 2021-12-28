ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert to release new single 'Y'all Means All' for new 'Queer Eye' season on Netflix

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 22 hours ago

Three-time Grammy Award-winning country superstar Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Netflix fashion program "Queer Eye" for "Y'all Means All," her new single. It will be released on Dec. 31, in time for the debut of the sixth season of the popular streaming program.

Via Twitter, the native of Longview, Texas, noted, "Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song 'Y'all Means All,' will be out on Dec. 31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!" As well, the Queer Eye program's Twitter featured a post stating, "OMG. We partnered with THE country music queen @mirandalambert for her new song Y'all Means All debuting alongside S6 on 12/31."

The move continues what has been, for Lambert, a year of significant acknowledgment of and desire to be a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community. In August 2021, she released a video for Nashville-based DJ Telemitry's house remix of the track "Tequila Does" from her 2019-released album Wildcard. That video features her brother, Luke Lambert, who is gay and married, plus Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, making an appearance.

"I recorded a song [in 2011] called 'All Kinds of Kinds.' I recorded that because of my brother...the song means more to me as the years go on, the more I learn," said Lambert in an interview with GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos. Being in a family where LGBTQ people surround me has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don't see why those worlds can't mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way…I always want to do that."

